'Dark Souls' Deluxe Trilogy Box Set Will Cost $450

"Dark Souls" fans in Japan now have a chance to get the definitive collector's edition of their favorite game. From Software is releasing a premium "Trilogy Box" set that includes the first three "Dark Souls" games, as well as soundtrack CDs and rare collectibles, at a likewise premium price of around $450.

While this collector's set is impressive enough, From Software has announced the Trilogy Box for Japan only, as of this time. Whether the company is planning to release a similar collection to other markets is not yet known, for now.

From Software From Software will release a special "Dark Souls Trilogy Box" edition featuring the first three games and a set of collectibles.

The Trilogy Box set includes a disc copy of each of the three first games in the series in their latest version, including "Dark Souls: Remastered," "Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin" and "Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition," the last of which includes all the DLC and extra content From Software has released for the third game.

There are plenty of discs in this set, as From Software is also bundling in soundtrack CDs for each of the games. Printed item encyclopedias for each of the three games are included, too, as well as ten art sheets and a special frame to put them in.

To hold everything together, the Trilogy Box comes with a special edition box to hold the discs, as well as sculpted bookends to keep the books in. One bookend is a detailed sculpture of what looks like a "Dark Souls" bonfire, while at the other end, a knight bearing a sword stands ready.

As a Japanese release, "Dark Souls" fans in the U.S. and elsewhere will have to import the whole Trilogy Box over, and will also have to contend with the fact that all three game discs will be the Japanese versions for the PlayStation 4, as Forbes pointed out.

The Trilogy Box is rolling out in Japan on May 24, the same date as the launch for "Dark Souls Remastered."