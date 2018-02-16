'Dark Souls' News: Community Hosts Annual Return to Drangleic Event

From Software The "Dark Souls II" community sets sail for Drangleic once again as they repopulate the desolate kingdom.

It looks like the Kingdom of Drangleic is about to be invaded as the "Dark Souls" community hosts its annual event to play through "Dark Souls II" once again and, perhaps, partake in some jolly cooperation.

The Return to Drangleic event is one of many events that the Soulsbourne community organizes in order to repopulate and reinvigorate the older games in the franchise. Both "Demon Souls" and the original "Dark Souls" have similar events, but this one in particular focuses on returning to the black sheep of the family, "Dark Souls II."

The event in question is fairly straightforward. From Feb. 25 to March 11, anyone interested in participating will start a fresh save file in their copy of the game and that is really it. The whole point of this event is to just get more people playing at the same time, which should encourage more people to help each other out in co-op or to face off against each other in player vs player (PvP). However, just for a little added fun, players are also asked to leave a message at the Majula bonfire, signaling that they are part of the event.

"Dark Souls II" first came out in 2014 and, while it received great positive reception, it is often considered by fans of the franchise as the worst game in the series. Not to say that it is bad, but it is clear that, under the command of a different director than the first game, it has a much different pace and tone. As some have stated, where "Dark Souls" felt difficult but fair, "Dark Souls II" felt hard for the sake of being hard.

However, despite that, it is still a game that a good portion of the community enjoy, good enough to even get a current-gen re-release that contains all of its expansions and adjusts some of the levels and difficulty.

The Return to Drangleic event begins this Feb. 25 and is open to all platforms and versions of the game.