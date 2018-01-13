'Dark Souls Remastered' Due Out May 25, Will Feature Enhanced Graphics and Expanded Online Play

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' is due out on May 25

A little while back, there were rumblings that the people behind the original "Dark Souls" game were planning to announce something big, and now, it is official. The 2011 title that gave action role-playing game fans truly memorable experiences is now set to make its return.

Dubbed officially as "Dark Souls Remastered," the upcoming game is set to provide players with more chances to prove that they are worthy of stepping into the kingdom of Lordran.

Of course, since this is a remastered game, fans can expect that the kingdom and all who inhabit it will look even more spectacular, for better or worse.

The game can be played in dynamic 4K resolution for those who will experience it on a strong enough PC, a PS4 Pro or an Xbox One X. It is also due out for the Nintendo Switch, which means that players will be able to enjoy this game as a portable title on that platform.

Aside from the graphical improvements, developers are also including other features that may entice new and old players alike to check out this game.

The "Artorias of the Abyss" downloadable content pack is included in "Dark Souls Remastered." According to the Dark Souls Wiki, the new pack brought additions to the original game that came in the form of new characters, enemies, items, weapons and locations. A new storyline was also added to the game by this DLC pack.

Developers have also expanded upon the online component of the game. As noted in a post on the PlayStation Blog, up to six players can now experience the game together, though it will still be up to them if they want to cooperate or just fight.

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One players will not have to wait that much longer for "Dark Souls Remastered," as it is already set to be released on May 25.