'Dark Souls Remastered' News: Additional List of Features Will Not Include Cross-Platform Play

Devs have not indicated that they are even considering adding cross-play

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' is due out on May 25

Not long after it was announced that "Dark Souls Remastered" would be released for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch, some fans started to wonder if the game's presence on multiple current-gen platforms could open the door for cross-platform play becoming possible.

Other notable titles have been able to offer this feature previously, so it is understandable that there are fans who want to see it implemented in the upcoming game too.

Unfortunately, it does not look like cross-platform play is going to be among the new features that will be offered along with the remastered title.

IGN recently reached out to Bandai Namco to ask about the possibility of cross-platform play being included in the new game. In response, a Bandai Namco representative stated that the aforementioned game "will not have cross-platform play."

The statement was pretty clear, and it also offered no indicators that the developers were even looking into the possibility of introducing cross-play as a feature at some point.

The good news for fans is that even without cross-platform play, there are still enough new features in "Dark Souls Remastered" to get them interested.

Developers are updating the original's game visuals, taking them from the previous generation and making them more compatible with this current wave of gaming.

The online component of the original game is also set to be improved upon in the remastered offering. To be more specific, up to six players will now be able to participate in a session of online play in the remastered game.

The "Artorias of the Abyss" downloadable content pack is also bundled together with the soon-to-be released game. The aforementioned DLC added new locations, enemies, weapons and other notable items to the original game.

Fans of the famously punishing action role-playing game series will be able to get "Dark Souls Remastered" starting May 25.