Twitter/@FromSoftware_PR Solaire of Astora, one of the most beloved characters from the original "Dark Souls," will soon be available as a majestic Amiibo figure.

In just a few months, "Dark Souls Remastered" will become portable for the very first time as it arrives to the Nintendo Switch. To commemorate the occasion and to celebrate the union, From Software and Nintendo have teamed up to announce that they will be releasing a special amiibo of everyone's favorite knight, Solaire of Astora. Praise the sun.

As one would expect, the Solaire of Astora amiibo takes the shape of the shining knight himself in the iconic "Praise the Sun" pose from the first "Dark Souls" game. And of course, like all other amiibos, this one has a unique feature when linked up to a Nintendo Switch console. When used, the Solaire figurine will enable anyone to use the "Praise the Sun" emote at any point in the game — even as early as soon as they create their character.

Anyone that has played "Dark Souls" will know that to unlock Solaire's iconic gesture, they would either have to be brave enough to clash against the Hellkite Wyvern early on, find a way to get him off his perch, or just wait until much later into the game until they can naturally get around him. By using the upcoming amiibo, players can join Solaire in his praise for the heavenly body when they meet him early on in the game.

"Dark Souls Remastered" is an upcoming current-generation port of From Software's very first "Dark Souls" title. It will run at an increased frame rate and resolution for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One and will have the benefit of being portable on the Nintendo Switch. It is said that the remastered edition will also take advantage of "Dark Souls 3's" improved netcode, which may help when it comes to multiplayer activity in the game.

From Software has announced that it will be holding a free network test for the upcoming title on the three console platforms. More information regarding how to participate in the test will be released soon.

"Dark Souls Remastered" will release on May 25 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and the Nintendo Switch.