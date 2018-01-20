'Dark Souls Remastered' News: Learn More About What the Nintendo Switch Version Will Feature

Switch version expected to differ a bit from its PC, PS4 and Xbox One counterparts

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' is going to be released on May 25

The "Souls" franchise will make its debut on a Nintendo console later this year, in the form of the game "Dark Souls Remastered" hitting the Switch.

Considering that this is the series' debut on a Nintendo console of any kind, there are gamers who are still unaware of what kind of experience they will be getting, though some more details about that are now being provided.

An article detailing the remastered game posted on Nintendo's Japanese website contained some interesting details.

For instance, the listing noted that the graphics for the upcoming game have been "adjusted for Nintendo Switch." As GameZone noted, this probably means that the Switch version's graphics will be reduced to some degree in comparison to the versions heading to the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

The reduction of graphics could be needed to make sure that the remastered title works as intended on Nintendo's newest gaming platform.

The listing on the Japanese site also noted that there were some changes that have been added to the game, though the level design has been retained.

Online multiplayer in "Dark Souls Remastered" has been expanded.

Whereas the original game only allowed up to four players to participate in the same multiplayer session, this upcoming remastered title will enable up to six players to join in on the fun. Notably, this feature is also available in the PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

The "Artorias of the Abyss" downloadable content pack is also going to be released together with the remastered game.

One feature that will not be offered in any version of the game is cross-platform play, IGN reported.

It is also unclear if the developers are even looking into adding cross-platform play at some point in the future.

Fans will be able to get "Dark Souls Remastered" for their preferred platform starting May 25.