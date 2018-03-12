'Dark Souls Remastered' News: Screenshots Compare the Nintendo Switch and PC Versions Side-by-Side

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' will be released on May 25

"Dark Souls Remastered" will be the first entry from the famously punishing action role-playing game series to make its way to a Nintendo platform, and that understandably has fans excited.

Since 2009, gamers who prefer to only play on Nintendo platforms have only been able to follow the series from afar. Later this year, however, they will be able to experience it for themselves.

Notably, there are still some questions that need to be answered about the sequel, including one that pertains to just how it will look on Nintendo's newest platform.

For those who still want to have a better idea of how the series will look on the Switch, a new article from DSOGaming may prove helpful.

The article in question featured some screenshots of "Dark Souls Remastered" on the Switch and some of the original game on the PC as provided by a reader of the website who goes by the name "Adrian Alucard."

The screenshots were also taken at the same places to give viewers a better point of comparison.

Upon comparing the first set of screenshots, it seemed as though the character facing the camera was a bit more detailed in the PC version, though the positioning of the camera could have something to do with that.

In the second set of images, the suit of armor shown in the PC screenshot also appeared to be a bit more defined.

It is worth pointing out that an article for the remastered game that can be seen on Nintendo's Japanese website has hinted that its graphics have been "adjusted" for the Switch.

At this point, it is also unclear how the visuals of the remastered game may differ when it is played on the TV and when it is experienced in handheld mode.

Hopefully for Switch owners, more details about "Dark Souls Remastered" will be shared soon, especially since the game itself is already due out on May 25.