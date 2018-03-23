Boss fights still expected to be as difficult as they were in the original game

From Software 'Dark Souls Remastered' is due out on May 25

When "Dark Souls Remastered" is released later this year, series veterans and newcomers alike will be treated to boss fights involving some intimidating monsters.

A new issue of Famitsu contains screenshots showing off some of the bosses that will be included in the upcoming remastered game.

Fans curious to see those bosses can check out this article from TweakTown.

As people will see, there are different kinds of bosses waiting for them.

In one screenshot, the player is shown facing off against a dragon covered in red scales. Fights with dragons in most games are challenging yet manageable. In "Dark Souls," this fight is going to really test a player's will.

Another screenshot shows the player preparing to engage a grotesque creature. This particular RPG series is known for featuring some truly terrifying creatures, but players cannot afford to be caught off guard by how they look because they need to focus on how they fight.

One more screenshot shows something different. Instead of a gigantic beast, the player is seen battling an enemy of similar stature. Veteran gamers know that it's often the human-like enemies that are the most powerful, so players will need to be careful when fighting that individual.

Along with the remastered graphics, the upcoming game will also feature some notable bonuses.

The "Artorias of the Abyss" DLC is included with the remastered game, and on top of that, the multiplayer component has been expanded so that up to six players can now take part in a single session.

Unfortunately for fans, while the game is due out for the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and the Xbox One, a representative for Bandai Namco has already confirmed previously to IGN that cross-platform play will not be offered.

Fans should still be able to have fun trying to take down the powerful bosses, and they will be able to start doing that as soon as "Dark Souls Remastered" is released on May 25.