'Dark Souls Remastered' To Get First-Ever 'Amiibo'

YouTube/Bandai Entertainment "Dark Souls Remastered" will have a special twist for the Nintendo Switch in the form of an Amiibo.

'Dark Souls Remastered' has long announced that it will be making a debut for the Nintendo Switch this coming May. However, the action-horror game will be giving fans another thing to look forward to, as it will launch its first-ever Amiibo on the same day of the game's launch.

Amiibo is one of Nintendo's unique product lines that gives players access to several features of the game that cannot be attained by mere gameplay. The Amiibos are scannable, and in a way, they give special bonuses to players throughout the game. These bonuses can be new costumes, moves, equipment, and any form of aid.

What is different about Amiibos compared to loot boxes in other consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is that players will also get an action figure aside from in-game benefits. Nintendo has since launched hundreds of Amiibos from different games ever since.

As for the upcoming "Dark Souls Remastered," Solaire of Astora will be the one getting his own Amiibo. This was announced during Nintendo Direct dated on March 8, 2018. The announcement also showed a small sample size of the upcoming game's gameplay on the Nintendo Switch.

The character is a knight and a "warrior of the sun" that has garnered affection from gamers and fans of the "Dark Souls" series due to his compassion, joy, and positive outlook in the dark and sadistic world of "Dark Souls."

Solaire of Astora's Amiibo is designed in a manner where the knight is performing the memorable (and funny) "Praise the sun!" gesture, which has been an ongoing meme for a while now.

The Amiibo will give players the ability to perform this gesture. Fans should be aware that this gesture is still attainable in the game like the original, as with most Amiibo benefits. The only difference is that it will give players access to it early.

"Dark Souls Remastered" and Solaire of Astora will be arriving to select retail stores worldwide by May 25.