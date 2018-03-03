'Dark Tower' News: Another Stephen King Masterpiece Is Being Adapted For TV

REUTERS/Mike Segar Stephen King

There is more where those Stephen King adaptations came from.

Another one of the prolific horror story novelist's works is being adapted to television. This is the "Dark Tower," which follows the story of The Gunslinger and his quest to reach the tower.

The series, which was told over eight books that boasts multiple genres like dark fantasy, science fantasy, horror, and Western, contains connections to some of King's other works.

"Dark Tower" was adapted for the big screen last year with Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey as the main protagonist and antagonist, respectively. Unfortunately, it was not a big of a hit to critics, so the hope is that Amazon will do a better job giving it the live-action treatment.

Many believed "Dark Tower" would be better off as a series since there is so much ground to cover. This is what much of the criticism towards it pointed out.

Of course, "Dark Tower" is hardly the first work from King that fans can explore beyond the pages. A few days ago, it was reported that his classic narrative poem "The Bone Church" is also being translated for the small screen by Chris Long and David Ayer.

The first season of the TV series based on his novel "Mr. Mercedes" has aired last year on Audience Network with the second season set to commence production soon.

Of course, one would not forget the blockbuster success that is "It," which is based on King's novel of the same name following the killer exploits of Pennywise the clown. A sequel to that film is also planned. A movie based on his book "Doctor Sleep," which is a follow-up to "The Shining," is also in the works.

Apart from "Dark Tower," Amazon is also looking to adapt "Wheel of Time" by Robert Jordan to a television series with Rafe Judkins as showrunner.

These are all part of Amazon's efforts to infiltrate the TV game, which has become a bit cutthroat. The company's biggest commitment yet is a series based on "The Lord of the Rings," and the plan is for it to compete with "Game of Thrones" in terms of the scale and the budget, which is reportedly around $100 million to $150 million.