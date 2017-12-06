The turn-based role-playing hit "Darkest Dungeon" is getting a third downloadable content (DLC) pack called "The Color of Madness."

(Photo: Red Hook Studios) The promotional image for "Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness."

The expansion will feature a new quest type and a new enemy faction that players will have to deal with. Aiding them will be a set of "powerful new trinkets" they can purchase with Comet Shards from the Nomad Wagon.

The official description for the "Darkest Dungeon" DLC reads:

Some hateful shard of alien origin has streaked through the night sky, crashing into the old Miller's farm on the outskirts of the Hamlet! Those unfortunate enough to witness the Comet's arrival have been blinded by what they can only describe as a shifting, ephemeral hue of damnably abrasive intensity. There has been no word from the farm in a fortnight, save for the unearthly groaning that echoes from the ruin of the mill...

The quest type that comes with "Darkest Dungeon: The Color of Madness" is all about staying alive in the field as long as possible and killing as many enemies while at it as they are bombarded by hordes of new and old foes "pushing ever closer to the crash site of the Comet."

Survive as long as you can stomach, and compare your highest kill count with friends and rivals alike!

The "Darkest Dungeon" DLC will bring to the foray the husks of the Miller whose farmhands will tirelessly patrol the windmill area in their effort to spread "the all-consuming influence of the Comet's light."

Red Hook Studios also took the opportunity to pledge their continued post-launch support for "Darkest Dungeon" promising to provide the community with "the very best in all-consuming misery and morbidity."

"The Color of Madness" DLC is currently slated for release in spring but the studio says it will disclose more information sometime next year.

Red Hook also revealed that "The Shieldbreaker," the game's second DLC, is now available on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation Vita (PS Vita).

Finally, the studio also announced that DLCs currently available in "Darkest Dungeon" will be included in the Nintendo Switch at launch while the iPad version is now in the works and is already "looking good."