'Darksiders 3' News: In-Game World Will Be 'One Massive Dungeon,' Says Director Dave Adams

Areas within game's world are linked to one another

Protagonist Fury wielding her whip inside 'Darksiders 3'

Once "Darksiders 3" is released, players will be unleashed upon a world filled with dread and danger.

It is not a friendly place for sure, but even if that is the case, it is still expected to be one worth exploring.

Speaking recently to Game Informer, director Dave Adams talked briefly about what specific kind of world players can look forward to seeing.

According to Adams, the in-game world is "one massive dungeon, with each area integrated and linked together," GamingBolt reported. He also mentioned that the new world was "much more organic."

This was not the first time Adams had talked about the world that will be featured in the next installment of the "Darksiders" series.

Last year, during an interview with the Official Xbox Magazine, Adams picked the in-game world as the upcoming offering's standout feature, WCCF Tech reported.

Adams went so far as to say that the world was the "big star" of the game, and that its interconnected feature was going to make players really take notice of what they have created.

Adams also noted that the verticality of the world was something special as well.

That interconnected feature is something players will likely grow to appreciate as they go deeper into "Darksiders 3."

It is also going to be interesting to see just how much freedom developers will provide to players early on and whether they will be able to explore the in-game world as much as they desire even early into their playthroughs.

For those fans who have yet to catch a glimpse of the world that Adams has been talking about, they can check out the trailer embedded below.

More news about the world contained inside "Darksiders 3" and the other elements of the game should be made available soon, as this eagerly anticipated sequel is already due out sometime later this year.