Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the television original Japanese mecha anime series, “Darling in the FranXX,” co-produced by popular Japanese anime studios Trigger and A-1 Pictures.

Hiro, or 016, may have initially lost his chance to become a Parasite able to pilot mecha against their mechanical enemies, but a chance encounter with a mysterious girl has just turned his life in the most unexpected way on Trigger and A-1 Pictures' television original Japanese anime series, "Darling in the FranXX."

In the distant future, the world has become so wasted that humanity is barely able to survive in mobile cities built on top of a vast wasteland as they are continuously threatened by massive mechanical creatures known as the klaxosaurs.

It was because of this that children were specially chosen to become Parasites, or part of male-female duos tasked with piloting their own mecha in order to fight against the klaxosaurs. One such child was Hiro, code-named 016, whose chance at becoming a Parasite was ruined by his inability to synchronize with his assigned partner.

This failure made him doubt his own worth until he met a girl with small red horns, who introduced herself as 002 after he ran off into the forest. The girl, who has also been dubbed as the Partner-Killer, called Hiro "my Darling," and the two eventually ended up partnering together against a sudden klaxosaur attack.

And even though Hiro failed to sync with his assigned partner, the bond he formed with 002 during this crucial incident brought out the full potential of the FranXX, Strelizia, and the two worked together to defeat the klaxosaur.

Will this be the beginning of Hiro's journey as a Parasite? Then again, one can't help but wonder just what kind of girl 002 will turn out to be, especially since it has been revealed that she possesses klaxosaur blood. Moreover, what has happened to her partner who is currently incapacitated, and won't Hiro end up suffering the same fate?

