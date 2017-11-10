'Darling in the Franxx' Spoilers, Latest News: Newly Released PV for Upcoming Sci-fi Anime Series Reveals Main Cast

Darling in the Franxx Official Site Key visual art for upcoming Japanese science fiction anime series, "Darling in the Franxx," coming in 2018.

The official promotional video (PV) for the upcoming science fiction anime series "Darling in the Franxx" has just been released. This series is the much anticipated collaboration project between Japanese animation studios TRIGGER and A-1 Pictures that has been scheduled for release in 2018.

Trigger first announced the series at their panel during this year's Anime Expo held last July at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The official PV, which was released on Aniplex's official YouTube channel, also introduced the voice cast for the 10 previously introduced characters, along with some additional staff members.

The paired characters Code:016, a.k.a. Hiro, and Code:002, a.k.a. Zero Two, will be voice by Yuuto Uemura and Haruka Tomatsu, respectively. Uemura's previous work includes Atsushi from the supernatural anime series, "Bungo Stray Dogs," while Tomatsu can be remembered as Asuna in "Sword Art Online."

On the other hand, Kana Ichinose and Yuichiro Umehara will be providing the voices of Code:015, a.k.a. Ichigo, and Code:056, a.k.a. Goro; Nanami Yamashita and Mutsumi Tamura will be voicing Code:390, a.k.a. Miku, and Code:666, a.k.a. Zorome. Meanwhile, Saori Hayami is Code:556, a.k.a. Kokoro, and Hiroki Gotou is Code:214, a.k.a. Futoshi. Lastly, Shizuka ishigami and Aoi Ichikawa are Code:196, a.k.a. Ikuno, and Code:326, a.k.a. Mitsuru, respectively.

These paired characters also have their own Franxx — that is, the mecha robot that they operate together in order to defeat the destructive creatures referred to as the Kyouryuu.

Having been raised in a closed-off world, dreaming of one day flying into the sky, Hiro, along with other youths his age, had no prior knowledge of the outside world, until a mysterious girl, who seems to be looking for him, appears and changes everything.

The children at the residential facility known as the Mistilteinn are taught to fight, and Hiro is considered to be a prodigy. How will the appearance of the girl, Zero Two, affect his and his comrades' lives in the most unexpected ways?

Atsushi Nishigori is directing the series, as well as handling series composition along with Naotaka Hayashi. Masayoshi Tanaka is in charge of character designs, Shigeto Koyama is the mechanical designer, with Hiroyuki Imaishi as the action animation director.

"Darling in the Franxx" is scheduled to premiere in January 2018 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, ABC Asahi Broadcasting and the Nagoya Broadcasting Network. Additional information on broadcast schedules and online resources will be available at a later date on the series' official site.