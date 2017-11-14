'Darling in the Franxx' Spoilers: Voice Cast Revealed in new Promotional Video

Trigger and A-1 Pictures' upcoming science fiction anime "Darling in the Franxx" is slated to debut next year. A new promotional video (PV) for the series has been revealed.

Darling in the Franxx Official Site Key visual art for upcoming Japanese science fiction anime series, "Darling in the Franxx," coming in 2018.

Through the official Aniplex YouTube channel, otaku or anime enthusiasts can catch the latest promotional video of "Darling in the Franxx," which introduces the voice actors behind the 10 characters that were previously introduced. Additionally, the clip lists a few of the notable crew members involved in the production of the series.

Yuuto Uemura, best known for his portrayal of Atsushi from "Bungo Stray Dogs," will voice Code:016 a.k.a. Hiro. His partner Code:002 a.k.a. Zero Two will be voiced by Haruka Tomatsu, who is known for playing Asuna in "Sword Art Online."

Other voice actors onboard are Kana Ichinose and Yuichiro Umehara who will voice team members Code:015 a.k.a. Ichico and Code :056 a.k.a. Goro respectively. Partners Code:390 a.k.a. Miku and Code:666 a.k.a. Zorome will be voiced by Nanami Yamashita and Mutsumi Tamura respectively while Saori Hayami and Hiroki Gotou provide the voices for as Code:556 a.k.a. Kokoro and Code:214 a.k.a. Futoshi.

Additionally, Shizuka Ishigami has been cast as Code:196 a.k.a. Ikuno, while Aoi Ichikawa has been set to voice partner Code:326 a.k.a. Mitsuru.

These teams of two are operators of their own mecha robots which in this world are called Franxx. They pilot their robots to defend their people against their worst nightmare, the Kyouruu.

Hiro, the boy next door who knows nothing much about the outside world, will be forced into this new life when a mysterious girl, Zero Two, appears.

"Darling in the Franxx" is slated to premiere in January 2018 on Tokyo MX, BS11, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, ABC Asahi Broadcasting and the Nagoya Broadcasting Network. Other broadcast information for the series should be posted on the show's official site.