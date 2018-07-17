David Beckham Loses in a Game of Soccer With Sick Kids From Miami

Wikimedia Commons/David Cornejo Featured in the image is retired soccer player David Beckham

David Beckham may be one of the most popular soccer players in history, but he was no match for the patients of Nicklaus Children's Hospital.

Last week, the retired British soccer legend dropped by the children's hospital in Miami, Florida to play video games and join a hallway soccer match with the young children who were battling cancer.

"Taking their minds off the situation, even if it's just for a few minutes, is important," Beckham said in an interview with Miami Herald. "It's important to see them smile and get excited," he added.

According to the report, Beckham first went into the hospital's game room where he had a soccer video game against several patients aged 5 to 20. However, he was not able to keep up with the kids in the video game.

"I lost in the FIFA game — I should be good," he said while joking. "I end up pressing every button on the controller; I find it impossible to kick the ball," the retired soccer player added.

He also spent time with a 5-year-old patient named Stefania Tarulla. They doodled on a coloring book and played hallway soccer outside her room. He also took time to visit the rooms of other patients like 16-year-old Patrick Battle.

Battle told the publication that Beckham's visit was a surprise. However, he said that seeing the popular soccer star in the hospital made them happy. "I think it's really wonderful that he stopped in to say hi and show support," Battle stated.

Beckham has been making his presence felt in the Miami community after he was awarded a Major League Soccer team based in the city early this year. According to a separate report, the Miami MLS team is set to play in 2020.

The 43-year-old athlete, businessman, and model is also trying to gather support for a big sports, retail, and entertainment complex that could possibly be established at the Melreese Country Club located next to the Miami International Airport.