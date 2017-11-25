David Cassidy Dies of Organ Failure at 67

By Allan Warren (Own work) via Wikimedia Commons In the photo is David Cassidy in 1972 at the Plaza Hotel New York.

The '70s heartthrob, David Cassidy, recently passed away due to organ failure.

On Tuesday, fans were heartbroken by the news of Cassidy's death. His passing was confirmed by his family through a statement provided to People.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," the statement read. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

A report from Health magazine said Cassidy was admitted to a hospital last week since his liver and kidney were failing. The condition would have required him to undergo organ transplant surgery, but unfortunately, the actor passed away.

It was also reported that Cassidy had been in a medically induced coma when he was brought to the hospital. However, he was conscious on Saturday and was able to spend time with his family.

Fans of Cassidy will recall that the "I Think I Love You" singer had previously battled with alcoholism and substance abuse and even went to rehab in 2014. Last February, he also confirmed he was struggling with dementia and told People: "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming."

Despite Cassidy's struggles, a source claimed that his family did not hesitate to travel to Florida to be with him as soon as he was hospitalized and in critical condition. Cassidy was reportedly especially happy seeing his brother Patrick.

Apart from having chart-topping songs in the '70s, Cassidy was also famously known because of his acting career, especially for his role as Keith Partridge in the musical-sitcom "The Partridge Family" where his real-life step-mother, Shirley Jones, portrayed his on-screen mother.

Meanwhile, Cassidy's publicist recently stated that there "will not be a funeral" for the late star and "arrangements for a memorial will be announced at a later date."