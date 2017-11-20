David Cassidy Regains Consciousness, Needs Liver Transplant

David Cassidy, a singer and actor best known for his "Partridge Family" role, was recently admitted to a hospital in Florida for organ failure. The 67-year-old star was reportedly conscious, and now, he needs a new liver to keep him alive.

Cassidy was rushed to a hospital earlier on Wednesday, Nov. 15. He was conscious and in the company of his loved ones, as a representative for the actor told NBC News on Saturday. He is currently staying in a facility in Florida.

Reuters/Andrew Shaw David Cassidy poses for photographers outside the Phoenix theatre in London, October 23, 1995.

The actor and his loved ones now hope that a liver transplant can save his life. Earlier this year, the star shared with his fans his struggles with dementia, and how he could no longer remember the words to the songs that he has been performing for decades.

He has watched as his mother, actress Evelyn Ward, get taken from them by dementia as well until her death in 2012. "I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," Cassidy said in a recent interview with People earlier this year.

The former teen idol was a pop culture icon back in the 1970s when his stardom was at his peak during the four seasons that "Partridge Family" was on-air. Cassidy played the role of Keith Partridge on the massively popular music show on TV that time.

The show also launched his music career as the sitcom launched Billboard chart hits, including the chart-topping "I Think I Love You." Cassidy kept on touring, recording and performing well after "Partridge Family" ended in 1974, buoyed by a fan club that was the one of the largest in its time, according to Reuters.

His recent fits with memory loss, and now, his hospitalization, put a stop to all that. "When friends of yours or family members begin to say to you, 'Remember, I just told you this two days ago?' and there's no memory of it ... That's when I began to be very concerned," Cassidy said in an earlier appearance in the "Dr. Phil" talk show.