'David Copperfield' Adaptation Cast News: Dev Patel Cast as Lead Star

After six live-action films, two animated films, and five mini-series, the novel written by Charles Dickens in 1850 is getting another adaptation, this time co-written and directed by "Veep" creator Armando Iannucci.

Although based on a novel written almost 170 years ago, Iannucci's version will have a modern take of Copperfield's journey to finding his place in this complicated world, according to Variety.

The original novel is said to be part autobiography, somehow detailing Dickens' own story of how he was sent to live with a servant's family growing up, to the time he went to boarding school, and eventually became a critically acclaimed author. This was not all effortless, as Copperfield had to run away with his aunt to escape his unkind stepfather. His perseverance overpowered his not-so disciplined character as he searched the world for happiness and love.

The latest adaptation was developed by FilmNation and will be produced by Iannucci and Kevin Loader.

Iannucci also co-wrote the script with Simon Blackwell. The pair's previous collaboration goes back to 2009, where they partnered with Tony Roche and Jesse Armstrong for the Academy Award nominated comedy "In the Loop."

Patel is the first actor to be announced for the film — its rag to riches storyline not far from a couple of his previous films. In 2008, the 27-year-old actor rose to fame in the multi-Oscar award winning movie "Slumdog Millionaire," then in 2016 flick "Lion," where he played a man in search of his family after he lost them in a train ride when he was just five years old.

Iannucci, meantime, created the hit HBO series "Veep" based on his original British sitcom "The Thick of It." He ran the political comedy for four seasons, from 2012 to 2015. No word yet on when his version of "David Copperfield" will be released.