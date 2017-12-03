(Photo: Reuters/Gus Ruelas) Composer David Foster arrives at the 2014 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party in West Hollywood, California, March 2, 2014

In the midst of the buzz about their rumored romance, Katharine McPhee and David Foster were spotted kissing in Beverly Hills.

According to People, the pair had lunch together at an Italian restaurant called E Baldi before they were photographed locked in a smooch.

McPhee and Foster then attended an event in the evening at the Stephen Webster U.S. flagship boutique hosted by jewelry designer Stephen Webster and Los Angeles film producer Hilary Shor.

For months, there have been dating rumors involving the two going around, but neither was interested in addressing them, with McPhee saying that people can say "whatever they want."

The rumors started when Foster's daughter Erin shared photos of her dad and the "Scorpion" actress at the Grammy Museum's third annual gala with the caption, "Excited about my new stepmom." It was later revealed that the caption was meant to be taken as a joke.

The months that followed saw the two spending time together — at one point reportedly walking arm in arm deliberately to troll the paparazzi.

(Photo: Reuters/Danny Moloshok) Singer and actress Katharine McPhee at the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 15, 2012.

In a December issue for Health magazine, the 33-year-old singer, who met Foster on "American Idol" when she was a contestant there, said that they are "very close friends."

I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.

However, after the PDA photos, reports emerged claiming that the two are in a relationship with Us Weekly claiming "they aren't hiding it anymore."

A source that spoke to E! News adds that they are "more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think."

David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now.

The source went on to say that Foster changed his "playboy" ways because of McPhee: