Facebook/hellboymovie A still from the 2004-released "Hellboy" movie.

Actor David Harbour recently took a swipe at Jared Leto's Joker performance in "Suicide Squad." Harbour, who also starred in the DC film as Dexter Tolliver, talked about Leto's Joker while talking about stepping into Ron Perlman's shoes as Hellboy.

Since Harbour took Perlman's place, the reactions were initially positive. However, new reports suggest that comparisons between Harbour and Perlman's portrayal of Hellboy have already started and that some fans have already expressed their dislike for Harbour. According to the actor, however, comparisons are inevitable and it's normal for some to like him better than Perlman and some to like Perlman better than him.

While making an analogy about his and Perlman's portrayal of the same character, Harbour talked about Leto's controversial Joker performance, saying, "I can like Michael Keaton's Batman and I can like Christian Bale's Batman. I can like Jack Nicolson's Joker and I can like Heath Ledger's Joker. There's other Jokers I don't have to like." In his statement, Harbour hinted that he didn't like Leto's Joker performance, just like those DC fans who were disappointed with not seeing the unhinged version of the character in "Suicide Squad."

Harbor also revealed that some of his close friends tried to dissuade him from doing "Hellboy," but he still insisted to take on the role because he wanted to do it differently. According to him, one of the reasons he accepted the role was that he knew that the new "Hellboy" reboot would focus more on the grittier elements of the comic book, which were not tackled by Perlman's movies.

"The comics seem much more macabre to me, they seem much more melancholy, they seem much more primal, more struggle, more angst. And I felt like those other two movies were funnier and brighter and kind of sillier in a way, which was great for what it was. But I thought to approach the material in a different light and to do something completely different than what they had done," said Harbour.

The "Hellboy" reboot hits theaters on Jan. 11, 2019.