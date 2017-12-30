David Harbour Wraps Up 'Hellboy' Reboot Shooting in Bulgaria

Facebook/hellboymovie A still from the 2004-released "Hellboy" movie.

Production on the "Hellboy" reboot is moving at a steady pace. In fact, just a few months after production started in September, actor David Harbour has confirmed earlier this week that he had already wrapped filming for the movie.

Since production on the movie started, fans have barely heard about the project. However, it looks like everything is running smoothly, as Harbour has confirmed wrapping shooting in Bulgaria recently. The "Hellboy" lead actor did not reveal if the entire production had already wrapped, but since he's done with his portion of the movie, it is safe to assume that production on the movie is already done.

In a recent interview, Harbour talked about the upcoming reboot. While he did not reveal anything as to its plot, he revealed that portraying the titular character at age 40 was never easy for him. "It was hard. I'm 40 years old, and I'm running around punching giants," he said.

Aside from Harbour, other "Hellboy" reboot cast members include Mila Jovovich as Nimue the Blood Queen, Ian McShane as Professor Broom, Sophie Okenedo as Lady Hatton, Sasha Lane as Alice Monaghan, Penelope Mitchell as Ganeida, Brian Gleeson as Lord Adam Galen and Alistair Petrie as Merlin. Daniel Dae Kim is also joining the cast as Ben Daimio, replacing the previous portrayer, Ed Skrein.

Given that the production of the film has already wrapped, the production team now has a little over a year to complete the post-production process. Last November, Lionsgate confirmed that "Hellboy" will be released on Jan. 11, 2019, pitting it against "Ad Astra" and "What Women Want." "Ad Astra" stars Brad Pitt while "What Men Want," the remake of Mel Gibson's "What Women Want," stars Taraji P. Henson.

The announcement of a "Hellboy" reboot disappointed fans of the first two "Hellboy" movies who were hoping for a "Hellboy 3." The film was originally subtitled "Rise of the Blood Queen" but this was eventually dropped.