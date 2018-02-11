It's a sad day for "Dawn of War III" fans, as Relic Entertainment announced that it is dropping the game as it plans to move on to other ventures. That means that the real-time strategy game set in the "Warhammer 40000" universe will not be getting any new content.

Sending out a statement to gaming media outlets like Eurogamer, Relic Entertainment explained that they are essentially forced to abandon the game due to its poor performance in terms of sales.

Steam/Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III/Relic Three warring factions in "Dawn of War III" vie for control when a catastrophic weapon is found on the mysterious world of Acheron.

"While Dawn of War 3 has a dedicated player base, it didn't hit the targets we were expecting at launch, and it hasn't performed the way we had hoped since," Relic, via their partner publisher Sega, announced in their press release.

The studio added that it has been a heavy decision for the team who first set out to make a great game for their fans, and have grown to care a lot for the title.

"When a game underperforms, plans need to change. With Dawn of War 3, we simply don't have the foundation we need to produce major content," Relic added, noting that they are now working with Sega and Games Workshop to plot their new direction after leaving the game behind.

The future expansions, which include new campaigns and races for "Dawn of War 3," is being scrapped, as a result, according to Polygon. The game has been an attempt to bring back the real-time strategy genre by adding a few elements from the multiplayer online battle arena games.

It has made some progress in that regard by adding a wide selection of hero units that can turn the course of a battle with their powerful abilities. Even with that, though, "Dawn of War 3" at its core is still the same RTS game that has its players expecting more.