Facebook/dawsonscreek The cast of "Dawson's Creek"

Although revivals and reboots are all the rage in television and film at the moment, there is one beloved TV gem that fans should not expect boarding the trend anytime soon and that is no other than "Dawson's Creek."

The series, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary by bringing the cast together again, will not be getting the revival treatment, as pointed out by its creator himself, Kevin Williamson.

That does not mean he has not been thinking about the kind of life the beloved "Dawson's Creek" characters have 15 years later. Should they be revisited, he teases conflict, declaring himself "a man of conflict," so what he has in mind effectively undoes the happy ending for the show gave everyone.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, which made a cover story for the reunion, Williamson whipped up very grim things for Dawson (James Van Der Beek), who he said "became Spielberg" and fulfilled all his dreams, but ultimately "shattered" and "fell apart."

"I think he never really found love and, when we come upon him, he's just on the cusp of changing his whole life and finding the one thing that's going to make it magical," he explained.

Things are not as dark for Pacey (Joshua Jackson) and Joey (Katie Holmes) after the events of "Dawson's Creek," but are a bit sad nonetheless. Williamson thinks that they probably got married and started a family but ended up getting a divorce as they experienced troubles in the relationship.

Should the "Dawson's Creek" revival catch up with them years later, fans will find them in a "very dark place." Thankfully, Williamson offered a more positive possibility for them that fans of the pair will be delighted to hear.

"There's still something between them that forces them to come together and raise their children. As they seek out happiness with others, they just keep coming back to each other," he said of the couple. "And they just can't stop that magical thing that exists between them and that bond they have," he went on to say.

Should a "Dawson's Creek" revival see the light of day, fans will likely see the two try to move on with other people but "fall in love all over again as middle-aged adults."

At the moment, however, there are zero plans to bring the show back or catch up with the gang from Capeside. Williamson and the stars, however, got the chance to reunite to mark two decades since the show debuted in 1998.