'Days Gone' Delayed: Sony Confirms 2019 Release Date

Facebook/SonyBendStudio Promotional image for "Days Gone"

Sony's upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive zombie game "Days Gone" has been delayed. Originally intended to release this year, it has been pushed back for a 2019 launch.

According to a report by US Gamer, the official website for "Days Gone" now lists 2019 as its release window. When the outlet reached out to Sony for a statement, the company confirmed that the website is accurate.

"Days Gone will now be releasing in 2019 and we will keep you updated on the launch date," the spokesperson said.

While some may speculate that the reason for the delay is due to development concerns, which is often the case when it comes to these things, reports say that the delay is a more tactical decision.

"Days Gone delay said to be a purely business decision," wrote Dominik Bošnjak, an editor for Android Headline. "Several sources claim the project hit all of its recent development milestones and will be out at the start of Sony's 2019 fiscal year."

While Sony has yet to release an official statement supporting this claim, it does also make sense. Assuming that Sony initially intended to release "Days Gone" by late fall or early winter, it would be in direct competition with some heavy hitting titles such as "Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" and "Red Dead Redemption 2."

It can also be said that Sony is not really starved for exclusives this year. In just a few months, PlayStation 4 owners should expect to receive some big games that will only be available on their platform such as "Spider-Man," "God of War," and "Detroit: Become Human."

"Days Gone" is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game set in a post-apocalyptic world. Players take on the role of Deacon St. John, a bounty hunter just struggling to stay alive while also trying to find a reason to live. It was first announced in June 2016 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) and is being developed by Bend Studio, a subsidiary of Sony Interactive Entertainment.