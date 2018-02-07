'Days Gone' Release Date, Gameplay: Bend Studio Invites Players to Test Game in Oregon

Facebook/SonyBendStudio Promotional image for 'Days Gone'

"Days Gone" is nearing release, as evidenced by developer Bend Studio inviting interested fans to play the game before it hits the market.

According to Daily Star, the studio has put out an ad on their website asking people to test out their upcoming game. Bend Studio is located in Oregon, which means locals of the state have an opportunity to try playing the title before its release.

In order to apply, fans should send the studio an email with a list of their favorite games. Selected applicants will be able to experience "Days Gone" before the rest of the world. While an official release date for the PlayStation 4 exclusive has yet to be announced, the wait should not be too long now.

Apart from the first half of 2018 release window revealed by Sony, it looks like the game is either nearing completion or already finished altogether. Otherwise, Bend Studio would not be inviting players to test out the game.

For those who are unaware, "Days Gone" is an action-adventure survival horror game developed on the Unreal Engine 4. The game will apparently feature a large amount of cinematics, as revealed by "Star Citizen's" community content manager Jared Huckaby, who got the information from "Days Gone" voice actor Sam Witwer. This seems to be in line with a previous revelation that the new game will heavily focus on storytelling.

"We haven't said too much about the story yet, but it is a very big part of the game," a representative for Bend Studio revealed to Daily Star at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in 2017. "We start the game with Deacon, and he's gone through a lot of hardship, he's lost an awful lot, he's a heart-broken, angry person. And the story is going to be about exploring him and how he changes as he moves through the world."

"Days Gone" will be released on the PlayStation 4 this year.