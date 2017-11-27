'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Abe Creates Tension in Salem

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional photo for "Days of Our Lives," which airs weekdays on NBC.

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 27 for "Days of Our Lives" reveal that things will get worse in the aftermath of JJ (Casey Moss) and Theo's (Kyler Pettis) confrontation. In particular, Abe (James Reynolds) is angry enough to demand JJ's dismissal from the force. Furthermore, though he has not said it out loud, Abe may be blaming Valerie (Vanessa Williams) for Theo's comatose state.

According to spoilers, Abe will be confronting Hope (Kristian Alfonso) to demand that JJ be dismissed from the police. He will claim that the suspension is not enough. As the mayor of Salem, Abe is going to attempt to give out some orders. However, Hope is going to refuse his demands. As a result Rafe (Galen Gering) will be getting the police commissioner position, which will cause a strain on their relationship.

Hope is going to be furious. On the other hand, Rafe is going to tell her that he is never going to be Bo (Peter Reckell). In her anger, Hope will wholeheartedly agree, and she will turn to Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) for some comfort. Meanwhile, Rafe and Sami (Alison Sweeney) will fall together in bed on the week of Dec. 4 on "Days of Our Lives."

Aside from his conflict with Hope, Abe might also be harboring some ill feelings toward Valerie. Considering that she operated on Theo and is partially responsible for the complications that put him in a coma, Abe will understandably be upset. However, spoilers reveal that despite the current tension, Valerie and Abe's relationship will survive mainly because of the latter's patience. She is going to be there for Abe and Theo throughout the ordeal, and although it is going to get rocky in the coming weeks, they will stay together.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.