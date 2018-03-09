'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Abigail Becomes Dr. Laura Horton; Gabi Gets Arrested

Facebook/daysofourlives

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Gabi (Camila Banus) getting arrested, while Abigail (Marci Miller) takes on a new personality.

Spoilers for the Friday, March 9, episode of the soap opera reveal that Gabi will find herself in cuffs as Lani (Sal Stowers) will catch her in the act of trying to dispose of evidence. But, the previous episode revealed that Gabi got a hold of the evidence in the first place because Stefan (Tyler Christopher) planted them on her.

Meanwhile, Eli's (Lamon Archey) interest in Lani's baby will make JJ (Casey Moss) suspicious. Although he acknowledges that Eli and Lani are close because they are partners, the baby issue may be too personal. JJ will soon grow wary of Eli and his intentions.

Brady (Eric Martsolf), on the other hand, will purchase an engagement ring for Eve (Kassie DePaiva) after the two mutually agreed to become husband and wife. And, while things will go smoothly at first — with Brady and Eve making arrangements for their upcoming nuptials, it will not stay that way for long.

As for Stefan, he will find himself confronting another one of Abigail's alternate personalities. He already tried his best to get her to snap out of it by being straightforward with her, but it looks like that only made things worse. As fans may know, Abigail has been taking on the persona of Gabi for quite a while now, but she became another person when Stefan attempted to talk some sense into her.

Stefan will think that Abigail should seek medical help, but she will not be convinced. Instead, she will introduce her new personality to him as Dr. Laura Horton (Jaime Lyn Bauer). Masquerading as Laura, Abigail will give her own two cents about her medical condition.

Of course, Abigail does not have a medical background or any training whatsoever, but Stefan should hear her out. After all, nobody knows Abigail better than Abigail. She might be taking on the persona of Laura right now, but she is still Abigail deep down inside. She could provide useful information that could get her the help she needs.

"Day of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.