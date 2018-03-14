'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Abigail Turns To Kayla for Help; Chad Finds Evidence Against Stefan

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Chad (Billy Flynn) making progress on his investigation, while Abigail (Marci Miller) seeks help.

Spoilers for the Wednesday, March 14, episode of the soap opera reveal that Chad will be onto Stefan (Tyler Christopher). He will do a little digging in Stefan's office, and it looks like he will find something significant. Chad will discover Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) phone there, so it can be expected that Stefan will find himself dodging questions soon enough.

In the meantime, Stefan will tell Vivian (Louise Sorel) all about Abigail's condition. As fans may recall, Abigail introduced new persona to Stefan, telling him she is "Dr. Laura." And, while Stefan only has Abigail's best interests in mind, it does not seem like Vivian feels the same way.

Vivian will warn her son not to get too involved in Abigail's situation, or else risk getting hurt along the way. She believes what Abigail needs is a professional, but Stefan will not listen to her. He does not want help from anyone else, assuming that he can handle this on his own.

But, it seems that Stefan will be a little too late. Other spoilers indicate that Abigail will turn to a doctor, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), for assistance. She will tell her about the gaps in her memory and recurring state of confusion. She does not even remember some of her conversations and discussions with people. However, it does not look like Kayla will be of much help for now.

Finally, Gabi (Camila Banus) will give Lani (Sal Stowers) an earful, berating her for hooking up with Eli (Lamon Archey). She will feel disgusted that Lani and Eli kept her in the dark for this long. Gabi believes that this is all Lani's fault, including Eli's infidelity.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.