'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Andre Stirs Up Trouble Before Getting Murdered

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Andre (Thaao Penghlis) causing problems only to wind up dead.

Spoilers for the Friday, Jan. 19, episode reveal that Chad (Billy Flynn) will point the finger at Andre after concluding that all the evidence points to him. Abigail (Marci Miller), however, will be having none of it. She will defend Andre and assert that he is not in the wrong here. She firmly believes that Andre would not trick her, but Chad is more than convinced of the opposite.

Chad and Abigail will argue about Andre's guilt. Chad will insist that there is a reason behind his accusation, but it looks like his statements will fall on deaf ears. Abigail has come to trust Andre so much that she cannot see when she is already being lied to.

But, Andre will also be causing some problems elsewhere. Gabi (Camila Banus) will be furious that she got sacked. She will make sure to tell Andre exactly how she feels about the entire thing, and she will even warn him that she is not the kind of woman he wants to be enemies with.

Of course, fans know that Andre will soon get his just desserts. He will be murdered, and poor Abigail will be the one who comes across his corpse. It is unknown who the murderer is, and the entire town of Salem will be looking for answers.

Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will also be in disagreement in the new episode. She believes that the only way out is to get rid of Andre for good, but Stefan does not think that is the right path to take. It remains to be seen if Vivian will go through with her idea to kill Andre.

Finally, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will turn over a new leaf. After getting out of rehab, he will catch up with Kate (Lauren Koslow) before heading to Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) to ask her out.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.