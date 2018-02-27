'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Andre Visits Abigail In Her Sleep; Gabi Worries Over Legal Proceedings

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Gabi (Camila Banus) in a pickle, while Abigail (Marci Miller) continues to be haunted by her victim.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 27, episode of the soap opera reveal that Gabi will nervously prepare for her preliminary hearing. She knows that she did not kill Andre (Thaao Penghlis), but she has to convince everyone else of that as well. However, the odds are stacked against Gabi, as all the evidence points to her guilt.

Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), on the other hand, will have her own problems to deal with. She wants to tell Hope (Kristian Alfonso) the truth about Rafe (Galen Gering), but Marlena (Deidre Hall) advised her against it. Spilling the beans would ruin Hope's wedding to Rafe, but it looks like Claire will go through with it anyway.

As previously reported, Claire will barge in on Hope and Rafe's nuptials armed with the truth. She will tell Hope everything, but by the time she does, it would already be too late.

Elsewhere, Abigail will be visited by Andre once again in her dreams. The experience will not be pleasant, but it will prove to be helpful. Andre will give Abigail some clues about who really killed him, but her nightmare will be interrupted before everything is clearly laid out.

It remains to be seen whether Abigail will eventually come to the conclusion that she herself actually carried out the murder using her alter ego, "Gabby." Stefan (Tyler Christopher) knows about Abigail's other personality, but he will not tell a soul for now.

Finally, spoilers tease that Kate (Lauren Koslow) will have a vicious confrontation with Vivian (Louise Sorel). The two ladies will throw accusations at each other, as well as fight about the future of DiMera Enterprises. Living together certainly does not help.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.