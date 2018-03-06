'Days Of Our Lives' Spoilers: Brady Tries To Charm Eve; Eli Lies To Gabi Again

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Brady (Eric Martsolf) trying to woo Eve (Kassie DePaiva).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, March 6, episode of the soap opera reveal that Brady will attempt to charm his way into Eve's heart. Fans know that he wants to marry her, but it remains to be seen whether Eve will agree to it.

Even will find herself wondering why Brady wants to rush their relationship. They already said they would take things slow, but it is clear that Brady has something else in mind. His ulterior motive will eventually catch on.

Down and out, Brady will try to drown his troubles in alcohol. Eric (Greg Vaughan) will become worried about his brother, but Brady will not even care.

Elsewhere, Gabi (Camila Banus) will confront Eli (Lamon Archey), asking to know all the details about his infidelity. Eli will confess to Gabi that he only did it out of revenge because he thought she had cheated on him as well.

Gabi will wonder whether Lani's (Sal Stowers) baby is Eli's, but she will not be told the truth. Eli will assure her that JJ (Casey Moss) is the father, but fans know otherwise. It remains to be seen whether Gabi will find out, but nothing ever stays secret on soap operas.

Finally, Lani will experience immense pain all of a sudden, causing JJ to worry. He will rush her to the hospital, afraid that there is something wrong with their child.

Meanwhile, the previous episode of "Days of Our Lives" saw Rafe's (Galen Gering) marriage to Hope (Kristian Alfonso) in the pits. It looks like they will not have their happily ever after. It can be recalled that Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) told Hope all about Rafe's cheating. And while Rafe apologized and attempted to explain everything, Hope was having none of it, essentially ending their relationship.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.