'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Ciara Brady is Going to Return to Salem and Susan Attempts to Steal Will

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional photo for "Days of Our Lives," which airs weekdays on NBC.

Spoilers for the week of Nov. 13 on "Days of Our Lives" tease that Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will be returning to Salem with its residents stuck in a complicated situation. She will be helping everyone through the obstacles they will be facing, especially her mother, Hope (Kristian Alfonso). Meanwhile, Susan Banks (Eileen Davidson) will be attempting steal away the recently found, Will Horton (Chandler Massey).

Hope's engagement with Rafe (Galen Gering) will finally fall apart on "Days of Our Lives," as reported by The Inquisitr. Considering that he has been inching his way closer to his ex-wife, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) in the past few weeks, Hope is going to be heartbroken when she finds out. She will turn to Ciara, with whom she has always been close to. She has missed Ciara since she left Salem, and fans can expect that their reunion is going to be bittersweet.

Meanwhile, Sami was recently given a massive hint on the true role of Susan in Will's disappearance. She recently told Sami that she missed her son, and after her conversation with an Elvis impersonator (John Enos), it was revealed that she brainwashed Will.

According to spoilers, "Days of Our Lives" fans will see Will believing that he is EJ DiMera (James Scott). Susan will be attempting to get him to move away with her again, as she has reached a new level of desperation. However, Susan may not be as successful this time around. Will is going to meet with his loved ones, including Marlena Evans (Deirdre Hall) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow). It is going to take a while, but there is a good possibility that Will is going to regain his memories of his original identity, which will throw a wrench in Susan's plans.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC at 1 p.m. EST.