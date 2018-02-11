Facebook/daysofourlives A promo photo for 'Days of Our Lives.'

After Friday's episode ended on a cliffhanger, "Days of Our Lives" spoilers for Feb. 12 to 16 tease more intense scenes involving John, Kate and a lot more. Spoilers for next week's episodes of the long-running series reveal that John (Drake Hogestyn) will find himself caught up in a huge mess, while Kate (Lauren Koslow) will witness something she's not supposed to witness at the DiMera mausoleum.

Monday's episode will find Hope (Kristian Alfonso) intrigued by Carrie's (Christie Clark) reaction when she learns about her and Rafe's (Galen Gering) upcoming wedding. The episode will also follow Abigail (Ashley Benson) as she reluctantly implicates Gabi (Camila Banus) while speaking with Rafe and Eli (Lamon Archey). Elsewhere in the episode, Kate will discover something that will definitely shock her at the Dimera mausoleum.

After her shocking discovery, Kate will reunite with Billie (Lisa Rinna) on Tuesday. Unknown to her, Billie has a mysterious reason for returning to the town. Tuesday's episode will also focus on Abigail and Stefan (Joseph Mascolo) as they share a moment, as well as Claire, who confronts Ciara (Vivian Jovanni) about the secret she previously shared with Tripp (Lucas Adams).

On Wednesday, Rafe and Hope will leave all the hustle and bustle of the city to head to Smith Island for a romantic night. While they enjoy their time together, Brady (Eric Martsolf) will find himself in a sticky situation and Eve (Kassie Depaiva) will be right there to help him out.

Meanwhile, things will get more intense on Thursday as Stefan continues to get under the skin of Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail. The episode will also follow Eric as he asks Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) to give him another chance.

As the week comes to a close, Stefan will find an intruder in his room. Steve will also make a shocking discovery from his hospital bed.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.