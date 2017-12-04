'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for the Week: Ciara Threatens Revenge Against Claire; Will Kisses Paul

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

There will be a lot of anger and shock this week on "Days of Our Lives."

Spoilers for the week of Dec. 4 to 8 reveal that Ciara (Victoria Konefal) will tell Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) to watch her back. Ciara still has not gotten over Claire's plot, though she has already forgiven Theo (Kyler Pettis), who is currently in a coma. She will pay him a visit at the hospital sometime later and will get even madder at Claire upon seeing his condition.

After being away from Salem, Ciara will be back with a vengeance, and she will make sure Claire knows this. She believes Claire is to blame for Theo's condition right now, which is just the cherry on top of Ciara's angry sundae.

Elsewhere, Paul (Christopher Sean) and Will (Chandley Massey) will share a kiss. Spoilers state that Belle (Martha Madison) will inadvertently tell Will all about the affair, which will prompt him to realize that he likes Paul. It will start out with some flirting, but Will and Paul will eventually lock lips. Paul will not object to the kiss, though he will be overcome with guilt because he does not think Sonny (Freddie Smith) deserves this kind of treatment.

Paul may find himself in a bit of a sticky situation as Sonny will be there as the kiss ends. Paul will find himself with a broken heart, as Sonny admits to him that he is still attached to Will. And, while the news may be hard to hear, Paul has known for a while now that this is where things were going. This love triangle will only get more complicated once Sonny finds out about the kiss.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to some familiar faces making their return. According to Soap Hub, Apart from Madison's Belle, Brandon Beemer will be back to reprise his role as Shawn. Jaime Lyn Bauer will also be returning as Dr. Laura Horton, though her episodes will not air until May 2018.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.