'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers for the Week: John Pulls a Gun on Will; Steve Collapses

This week on "Days of Our Lives," danger lurks in every corner.

Spoilers for the week of Feb. 5 to 9 state Will (Chandler Massey) will confront John (Drake Hogestyn) on his scheme to poison Steve (Stephen Nichols), but he had better be careful with his words because John will not be afraid to take action. He will be armed, and he will use his weapon to threaten Will.

But, it looks like the gun will not be all for show. Spoilers tease that a shot will be fired at the DiMera mausoleum, though it remains to be seen who is on the receiving end of the bullet. Should Will get shot, John will never earn Marlena's (Deidre Hall) forgiveness.

Meanwhile, Steve will feel the effects of all that poison John has been feeding him. Fans are surely worried about Steve's condition, and it looks like it is only going to get worse from here. Spoilers state that Steve will collapse and find it hard to breathe. With Steve in critical condition, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will do everything in her power to save him, but even her best team will not be able to figure out that Steve has poison in his system.

Valerie (Vanessa Williams), on the other hand, already knows that Lani's (Sal Stowers) baby belongs to Eli (Lamon Archey). Lani does not want to inform Eli that he is the father, but Vanessa will push her to tell him the truth. After all, he has a right to know.

Should Lani not take action, Vanessa will take matters into her own hands and tell Eli herself. Given this, Lani will have no other choice but to confess the truth to Eli, who will be in shock when he finds out. She will beg him not to tell anyone, especially not JJ (Casey Moss) because he will only get hurt if the truth comes out. It remains to be seen whether Eli will give in to Lani's plea.

