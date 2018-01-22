Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

"Days of Our Lives" is about to get even more dramatic.

Spoilers for the week of Jan. 22 to 26 reveal that a lot of people will have a hard time accepting Andre's (Thaao Penghlis) death. It is exacerbated even more because his death was an act of murder. Chad (Billy Flynn), Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Abigail (Marci Miller) will surely have a tough time coping with the reality of it all.

Rafe (Galen Gering), on the other hand, will be busy with the investigation. He will find that Andre's body is near Tony's urn, which will turn a few gears in his head. He will come to the conclusion that Anna (Leann Hunley) is somehow involved and may even be the murderer. Of course, Anna will be happy that Andre is out of the picture, but she will deny any accusations made against her.

Speaking of accusations, Abigail will insinuate that Gabi (Camila Banus) may have something to do with Andre's murder. She will point out that Gabi previously made threats against Andre. And, now that he is dead, Gabi's words raise some eyebrows. Gabi will explain that she did not mean she wanted to literally kill Andre. Gabi will make her own claims as well, pointing the finger at Abigail herself, who will be disgusted by the allegations.

Elsewhere, Valerie (Vanessa Williams) will inform Eli (Lamon Archey) that Lani (Sal Stowers) is pregnant. The news will certainly come as a shock to Eli, who will wonder whether Lani is carrying his child. Lani will not want to tell Eli the truth, though it remains to be seen if she can keep this secret for long.

Finally, it will be revealed that John (Drake Hogestyn) is the culprit behind Steve's (Stephen Nichols) strange symptoms. John has been secretly spiking Steve's drink with something, and it looks like he might face guilt in the upcoming week.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.