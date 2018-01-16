'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Jen Lilley Hints at Theresa's Comeback

(Photo: Facebook/daysofourlives) Promotional photo for "Days of Our Lives."

"Days of Our Lives" will soon be welcoming a familiar face back this spring.

Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) is slated to return to the NBC daytime soap in May. While viewers are anticipating her comeback, they are not happy that her ex-fiancé Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is becoming closer to Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva), Theresa's sister.

Lilley recently caught up with Soap Hub and she revealed that there is a deeper reason why writer Ron Carlivati decided to pair the two characters. She also shared some teasers on when fans can expect Theresa back in Salem.

"Ron said that's why he put them together because [he was hoping] I would come back to the show," she said, adding, "Victor and Theresa always hated each other, but they had this amazing exit scene. Victor said something to Theresa in Greek. She asked what it meant. He said, 'Come back to us.' It was brilliant."

Things were not going very well before Theresa went away. She and Brady, affectionately called "Thrady" by fans, were engaged and happily in love. They appeared to be in a great relationship as they raise their son, Tate, together. However, someone from Theresa's past resurfaced and forced her to travel to Mexico with him. She agreed to his demands to keep her family safe from any harm.

Meanwhile, "Days of Our Lives" fans are in for an exciting week ahead. Eric and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) had a rough start earlier this year, which eventually ended with the two of them parting ways. After moving on to Nicole (Arianne Zucker), Eric got his heart broken again.

Reports note Nicole will have a new man in her life, who will make Eric become very jealous. His identity has yet to be revealed but viewers will certainly not like his presence as he gets between Nicole and Eric.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.