The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Kate (Lauren Koslow) rushing to Billie's (Lisa Rinna) side at the hospital.

Spoilers for the Thursday, Feb. 22, episode of the soap opera reveal that Kate will be furious with John (Drake Hogestyn) when she finds out about her daughter getting shot. Kate cannot help but feel that all of this is John's fault. Thankfully, Billie looks like she is doing fine and will be on her way to recovery soon. Photos reveal Billie at the hospital with a few visitors by her side.

While Kate will be mad at John, Billie will try to calm her mother down. After all, Billie's job with the ISA does put her in dangerous situations sometimes, and she chooses to accept that. Kate will eventually come to her senses before spending some quality time with her daughter. But, she will have to make the most out of their time together, as this is Rinna's last guest-starring episode.

Meanwhile, Will (Chandler Massey) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) will find themselves finally getting time to spend together. The two have been through a lot. Lucas has sobered up, and Will is through with the whole John situation, so they will be given the opportunity to share some nice moments.

Elsewhere, Victor (John Aniston) will come to a decision after Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) offered him an ultimatum. It can be recalled that she found out about Victor's scheme with Brady (Eric Martsolf) that will make Eve (Kassie DePaiva) a victim. Maggie gave Victor a chance to come clean or else face the repercussions.

Victor will be a little harder to persuade, though. He will decide not to tell Eve everything, which will cause Maggie to walk out and take some actions of her own. Spoilers indicate that she will move out of the mansion as punishment for Victor.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.