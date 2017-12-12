'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Kate's Blackmail Paves Way for Tripp's Reconciliation with Kayla

Tripp Dalton's (Lucas Adams) reconciliation with Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is happening in the next few episodes of "Days of Our Lives." The tension around these two characters eases due to an unlikely result following Kate Roberts DiMera's (Lauren Koslow) blackmail.

Facebook/DaysofOurLives Tripp and Kayla will reconcile just in time for Christmas in "Days of Our Lives."

"Days of Our Lives" writer Ron Carlivati revealed in past interviews with Soap Opera Digest that Tripp and Kayla's reconciliation will happen this season. The truth actually began unraveling after Kayla confronted Kate about her blackmailing Tripp, which aired on the Dec. 11 episode.

The confrontation will help Kayla let go of her anger towards Tripp. On the episode airing Monday, Dec. 18, the two will share a heartwarming moment, which viewers have been waiting to see for a long time.

It looks like healing will finally begin in this family. Kayla, however, will decide to keep quiet about what Kate did. She could be cooking something up to get back at her.

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will find a confidante in her mom, Hope (Kristian Alfonso) in the same episode airing Monday. The question, however, is what will she tell her mom?

Will Ciara unleash the anger that has been festering towards a lot of personalities in Salem? Or will she use this as an opportunity to create more conflict, particularly between her mom and the other people who matter to Hope? Ciara's move is circumspect since she doesn't exactly have the best relationship with her. Is she using her to target Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan)?

Later this week Ciara and Claire will be involved in a nasty catfight. It's the Christmas holidays but the mood in this Salem household is hardly merry. It looks like Ciara is hell-bent on destroying Claire's life at whatever cost. She remains a woman nursing a broken heart over Theo and Claire.

"Days of Our Lives" run weekdays via NBC.