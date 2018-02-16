'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Lani Agrees to Marry JJ; John Faces a Gun

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Lani (Sal Stowers) agreeing to marry JJ (Casey Moss).

Spoilers for the Friday, Feb. 16, episode reveal that JJ will be happy when Lani gives him the answer he wants to hear. Lani was surprised when JJ suddenly popped the big question out of nowhere, but she will ultimately say yes.

The newly engaged couple will be overjoyed, but they will not have to celebrate their union alone. Eli (Lamon Archey) and Gabi (Camila Banus) will happen to be nearby, and they will see all of it go down. The two will offer their congrats to Lani and JJ, who will then invite the pair to join them for a celebration.

Of course, fans know that Eli is the father of Lani's baby, so things will be quite awkward between them. They have no other choice, though, but to agree to the joint celebration since they do not want to reveal anything to JJ and Gabi. Luckily, Eli will refrain from giving anything away, though Gabi's senses will tell her that something is up between Eli and Lani — unlike JJ, who will be too distracted.

Elsewhere, John (Drake Hogestyn) will find himself caught between a rock and a hard place when the ISA guy demands proof that Will (Chandler Massey) and Paul (Christopher Sean) are dead. Thinking on his feet, John will escort the man to the mausoleum in order to pull a gun on him. However, it looks like John will not be fast enough, as the ISA guy will be able to grab it from him.

Luckily, Billie (Lisa Rinna) will arrive just in time to save John. She will pull out a gun herself and shoot the ISA guy. Billie will also stop by at the hospital to pay Steve (Stephen Nichols) a visit. Steve will be surprised by her appearance, but he will still be kept in the dark about Billie's secrets concerning the ISA.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.