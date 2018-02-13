'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Lisa Rinna Returns to Clean Up John's Mess

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see the return of Billie (Lisa Rinna).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 13 episode of the soap opera reveal that Kate (Lauren Koslow) will be shocked to see Billie back in Salem. Billie's unannounced return will definitely cause Kate to ask questions, though she will still be happy to see her daughter again.

While Billie will spout a false reason for wanting to be there for Kate after she lost Andre (Thaao Penghlis), fans know that she has an ulterior motive. Billie is actually working for the ISA, and she has come back to Salem to clean up John's (Drake Hogestyn) mess, which she will attempt to keep from Kate. However, John has not actually gotten his hands too dirty. He has only hidden Paul (Christopher Sean) and Will (Chandler Massey) somewhere secret.

But, that does not mean John is not willing to kill. Back at the hospital, he will attempt to serve Steve (Stephen Nichols) a final dose of poison that could effectively kill him. John will think twice about giving the poison, but he will eventually come to the decision of going through with it since he has been tasked with the act. However, fans can breathe easy because Steve will not get that last dose due to an interruption.

Elsewhere, Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan) will confront Ciara (Victoria Konefal) about the secret she spilled to Tripp (Lucas Adams). Unfortunately, Ciara will keep her mouth shut, which means Claire will continue to be kept in the dark. But, Ciara is not the problem when it comes to Rafe's (Galen Gering) secret spreading. Rafe himself will admit to Eli (Lamon Archey) that he slept with Sami (Alison Sweeney). Eli, on the other hand, will also confess to his dalliance with Lani (Sal Stowers).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.