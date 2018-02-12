'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Marlena Grows Suspicious of John; Kate Surprised at Mausoleum

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Marlena (Deidre Hall) becoming suspicious of John's (Drake Hogestyn) behavior.

Spoilers for the Monday, Feb. 12 episode of the soap opera reveal that Marlena will wonder why John has been acting so odd lately. She tried to get in touch with him about Steve's (Stephen Nichols) health suddenly declining, but John never returned her call.

Marlena will search for John and confront him about his behavior. However, John will try to brush off her questions as if nothing is wrong when, in fact, he is actually doing some shocking things at the DiMera mausoleum. And, while Marlena will be suspicious of John, she will not grill him any further for now.

Elsewhere, Abigail (Marci Miller) will hesitantly confess something to Rafe (Gale Gering) and Eli (Lamon Archey). She will tell them about Gabi (Camila Banus) and that she had threatened to kill Andre (Thaao Penghlis). This will put some suspicion on Gabi, but Abigail will try to defend her to the best of her abilities.

While Andre did end up dead, Abigail does not believe Gabi would have the capacity for murder. She will turn to Stefan (Tyler Christopher), who will offer her some emotional support. Their exchange will definitely make Stefan fall harder for Abigail.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso), on the other hand, will invite Carrie (Christie Clark) to her and Rafe's wedding. However, Carrie might not be willing to attend the big event, which will certainly shock Hope. What Hope does not know is that Carrie is privy to Rafe's little secret, which should come out sooner or later.

Finally, Kate (Lauren Koslow) will pay the DiMera mausoleum a visit. When she gets there, she will be in for a shocking discovery. It remains to be seen what that is exactly, though speculations point to the return of Billie (Lisa Rinna).

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.