'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Pamela Kidnaps Tripp and Ciara; Rafe's Secret to Come Out Soon

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Tripp (Lucas Adams) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) in grave danger at the hands of Pamela Van Damme (Martha Hackett).

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Feb. 20, episode of the soap opera reveal that Tripp and Ciara will find themselves in imminent danger. They will be kidnapped by Pamela Van Damme, who will threaten them with a gun and order them to follow her orders and go to a secret location.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will learn about Tripp and Ciara getting abducted, but she will resolve not to inform Steve (Stephen Nichols) for the time being. After all, Steve is still in recovery, so letting him know about the tragic news will surely affect him negatively. Moreover, Kayla knows Steve will try to help, and he is just not in the best shape to do that right now.

Tripp and Ciara need someone to rescue them, and it is not too far-fetched to believe that Paul (Christopher Sean) will run to their aid. However, fans should prepare themselves for the death of one of the characters due to the hostage situation. Spoilers indicate that it could be Pamela who winds up dead after everything is said and done.

Elsewhere, Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) will share a romantic night as they get ready to tie the knot in less than a month. While everything may seem fine and dandy on the outside, Rafe will feel worried on the inside. Hope does not know about his dalliance with Sami (Alison Sweeney), so he will be concerned about the truth coming out. Rafe should enjoy things while they last, as spoilers state that the secret will get out soon enough.

Finally, Billie (Lisa Rinna) will find herself being rushed to the hospital after getting shot. However, death is not yet on Billie's door as she is expected to survive and recover.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.