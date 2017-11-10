'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Paul Confesses Something to Sonny; Theo Gets Involved in Tragic Shooting

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

Spoilers for Friday's episode of "Days of our Lives" reveal that Paul (Christopher Sean) will make a huge confession to Sonny (Freddie Smith). It remains to be seen, however, if that confession has to do with Sonny's husband being alive or something else.

On Nov. 10, Paul will be guilt-ridden because of what he witnessed in the previous episode. Knowing that Will (Chandler Massey) is alive, he will find himself in a tough position because he's torn between telling the truth and keeping the news to himself. Spoilers suggest that when John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) check in with him, he will choose to keep mum about what he knows.

Although Paul chooses to keep the secret to himself, it looks like the truth will still come out. The synopsis for the episode reveals that upon Sami's (Alison Sweeney) order, Rafe (Galen Gering) will have Will's grave exhumed in order to find out if he's really dead. At the end of the day, both Rafe and Sami will be shocked by what they will discover about Will.

Elsewhere in the episode, Paul will realize that he really likes Sonny. However, he needs to do something in order to deserve his heart. Spoilers for the episode reveal that Paul will make a confession to Sonny, but viewers have yet to know if that confession is about his previous husband or about his feelings for Sonny.

Spoilers also suggest that a tragic shooting involving Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Theo (Kyler Pettis) will happen in Friday's episode. Kate will tell Theo that she's willing to make a forced entry into the building to check the server, but she's still not convinced he's a real secret agent. After that, a tragic shooting will occur as JJ (Casey Moss) mistakes Theo for an intruder.

"Days of our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.