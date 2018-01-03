'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Stefan Moves Into the DiMera Mansion

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Stefan (Tyler Christopher) stirring up trouble for the DiMera family.

Spoilers for the next episode state that Stefan will invite himself to move into the DiMera mansion after announcing his intent to take control of DiMera Enterprises. He will insist that he is doing it to get to know his family, but Andre (Thaao Penghlis) and Chad (Billy Flynn) will not be so sure. However, there is also reason to believe that Andre knows about Vivian's (Louise Sorel) involvement in the whole plan.

As previously reported, it looks like Stefan's new living situation will cause some problems for Abigail (Marci Miller). Stefan will put his body on display in an attempt to seduce Chad's girl. Abigail will resist temptation, but it is unknown whether she will eventually give in to her desires.

Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), on the other hand, will become doubtful of Brady's (Eric Martsolf) goals. Having noticed his closeness to Eve (Kassie DePaiva), Chloe will confront Brady on what is really going on in his mind. Brady's feelings for Eve are becoming apparent, and it looks like a new romance will be in the air on "Days of Our Lives."

Elsewhere, Vivian and Kate (Lauren Koslow) will be at each other's throat, screaming insults and threats at each other. Both strong ladies will not want to lose the fight, though it remains to be seen where the confrontation will go.

Finally, Sonny (Freddie Smith) will find himself coping with heartbreak. He will try to convince Will (Chandler Massey) that the best solution for them right now is to break up.

On Friday, Jan. 5, fans can look forward to Leann Hunley making her grand return as Anna DiMera. Hunley last portrayed the character back in February 2017.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.