'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Steve's Symptoms Worsen; Valerie Pushes Lani For the Truth

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Day of Our Lives" will see Steve's (Stephen Nichols) symptoms getting worse.

Spoilers for the Tuesday, Jan. 30, episode of the soap opera reveal that Sonny (Freddie Smith) will have his hopes crushed by Will (Chandler Massey). It can be recalled that Will explained to Sonny that their breakup will be for the best. He will hand Sonny some divorce papers that will surely bring the latter down. It certainly seems like there is no future for these two anymore.

Meanwhile, Paul (Christopher Sean) will discover something surprising when he overhears John (Drake Hogestyn) talking to someone over the phone. John will tell the person on the other end of the line that his plan to poison Steve is underway. Paul will be in shock. But, more importantly, he will wonder why John is targeting his best friend.

Paul will initially give John the benefit of the doubt, assuming that there has to be a more sound explanation for John's conversation on the phone. However, when Paul goes to investigate the matter on his own, he will be certain that John is up to no good.

Steve, on the other hand, will be suffering from his worsening symptoms courtesy of John's plot. Worried, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will convince him to go to the hospital for a full exam. Steve's condition is getting really serious, and it does not look like there is good news ahead for him, as spoilers indicate that he will receive some devastating updates soon.

Finally, Lani (Sal Stowers) will be under the watchful eye of Valerie (Vanessa Williams), who is becoming increasingly suspicious that Lani is carrying Eli's (Lamon Archey) baby. Not getting any answers, Valerie will confront Lani and ask her to tell the truth. Of course, Lani will try her best not to spill the details, but it remains to be seen whether she will be able to keep her mouth shut with Valerie pushing her to talk.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.