'Days of our Lives' Spoilers: Surprising Murder Weapon Leads To Andre DiMera's Possible Killer

Hope and Rafe discovers an unexpected murder weapon that killed Andre DiMera in 'Days of our Lives'

The mystery about Andre DiMera's (Thaao Penghlis) murder will start to unravel in the upcoming episodes of "Days of our Lives."

According to reports, the mobster's death will surprise the entire town of Salem. It will also affect the lives of some of the most beloved characters of the long-running daytime soap.

Spoilers revealed that Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be in charge to investigate Andre's murder. While the investigators link the murder to a lot of suspects, a shocking twist will unfold once they find out where the strange murder weapon was hidden. It will point them towards the direction of the person responsible for Andre's death.

The report also mentioned that the murder weapon will turn out to be an urn that is speculated to keep the ashes of Tony DiMera, Andre's late brother. Since Tony's urn is believed to be being kept by his wife Anna (Leann Hunley), it can be assumed that she was the one who killed Andre.

Meanwhile, the episode on Tuesday, Jan. 23 will also unveil the reason why Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) is having balance and vision problems. He initially tried to hide it from his wife Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), but he eventually consulted her for his health problems. But despite being a doctor, Kayla was not able to diagnose what is happening in Steve's body so she told him to consult an eye doctor.

Upon his consultation, Steve found out that the reason for his dizzy spells are caused by a poison that his best friend John Black was serving him. However, it was not revealed why John wants to cause him harm.

Meanwhile, Will Horton (Chandler Massey) will have a heartfelt conversation with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) because of his feelings for Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). He knows that giving in to the feelings will have a lot of complications, that is why he will need another person's opinion.

"Days of our Lives" airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. EDT on NBC.