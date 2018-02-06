'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Valerie to Confront Lani About Baby's Father

Facebook/daysofourlives A promo photo for "Days of Our Lives"

Spoilers for the NBC soap opera program "Days of Our Lives" indicate that Valerie Grant, played by Vanessa Williams, discovers the secret of Lani Price, played by Sal Stowers.

According to spoiler reports, Valerie engages in some undercover snooping and finally finds out that the father of Lani's unborn child is actually Eli, played by Lamon Archey. This is something that concerns Valerie, especially since Eli is her son, making Lani's unborn child her grandchild. Given that, spoilers imply that Valerie will be highly motivated to reveal Lani's secret so that JJ, played by Casey Moss, may eventually break things off with Lani.

At this point, it can be assumed that Lani will initially deny Valerie's assumptions after the inevitable confrontation, and Lani will try everything in her power to convince Valerie to keep the father's identity a secret. Unfortunately for Lani, she will not have any leverage to convince Valerie to keep her mouth shut.

This will lead to Valerie urging Lani to at least tell Eli that the baby is actually his, and not JJ's. From there, it is safe to assume that Lani will go through a difficult period of bracing herself before she reveals everything to JJ. Once this happens, JJ will possibly be devastated — and given his history of suicidal tendencies, anything can happen.

On the other hand, JJ will be busy on his own to further his medical career. He will seek the help and advice of Kayla, played by Mary Beth Evans, as he ponders on the possibility of being an emergency medical technician. Kayla will encourage JJ to push through with the goal and provide him with sound advice as to which courses he should take for the profession.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays at 1:00 p.m. on NBC.