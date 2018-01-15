'Days of Our Lives' Spoilers: Vivian and Stefan in Cahoots; Lani Lies to JJ

Facebook/daysofourlives Promotional image for 'Days of Our Lives'

The upcoming episode of "Days of Our Lives" will see Lani (Sal Stowers) lying about the identity of her baby's father.

Spoilers for the Monday, Jan. 15, episode of the soap opera state that Vivian (Louise Sorel) and Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will team up against Andre (Thaao Penghlis), who himself is worried that Chad (Billy Flynn) will find out about his secret partnership. That will not stop Vivian and Stefan from carrying out their plan, though it looks like the two will eventually turn against each other. But, for now, they will cooperate with each other because they have the same goal.

Andre will also have a romantic evening with Kate (Lauren Koslow), but their night will not be all good. It looks like Anna (Leann Hunley) will be there to turn the mood sour, as she will warn Kate about Andre. Anna believes that Kate would be a fool to trust in Andre, whose days are numbered. Spoilers reveal that Andre will be murdered before the week ends.

Elsewhere, Lani will be dealing with a guilty conscience as JJ (Casey Moss) tells her how excited he is to start a family with her. Of course, Lani is not actually pregnant with JJ's child. The kid's father is Eli (Lamon Archey), but it does not seem like Lani will confess the truth to JJ. She will try her best to make it seem like JJ is the father, though keeping lies in Salem always proves to be difficult in the end. After all, when the child is born, it could have a darker skin tone. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will also contend that the timing does not add up.

As for who will be leaving the show, Soap Hub reports that Kyler Pettis and Nadia Bjorlin will be bidding viewers goodbye this week. Pettis' character, Theo, will be heading to South Africa, though rumor has it that he will be recast down the road. Bjorlin, on the other hand, will be on maternity leave.

"Days of Our Lives" airs weekdays on NBC.